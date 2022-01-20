Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split is 'not divorce, but family quarrel', says actor's father

Dhanush and Aishwarya are parents to two sons. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)

Actor Dhanush and his wife, movie director and playback singer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, announced on Monday that they have separated after 18 years of being married. A day after the announcement, the actor’s father reportedly dismissed the separation, terming it a “family quarrel”.

“Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice,” Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, told Tamil newspaper Dailythandhi.

Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, got married 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

The high-profile couple shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts . "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” they said.

The couple urged their fans to respect their decision and give them privacy to handle their split.

Dhanush has starred in more than 40 films. He made his acting debut with the 2002 film “Thulluvadho IlamaI”, which was directed by his father. His latest release was “Atrangi Re” alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aishwaryaa has directed films like the Tamil romantic thriller "3" and black comedy "Vai Raja Vai".