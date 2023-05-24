English
    Deloitte employee praises Adolf Hitler in LinkedIn post, deletes account after backlash

    The man, identified as Neerabh Mehrotra, wrote in his LinkedIn post titled "Friday Inspiration" about how he always wanted to read about Adolf Hitler and went on to speak about the "charismatic qualities" he had.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    LinkedIn

    Neerabh Mehrotra was slammed for the LinkedIn post praising Adolf Hitler on Twitter. (Representational Photo).

    A Deloitte employee was forced to apologise and later deleted his LinkedIn account after he was slammed for a post, where he praised German dictator Adolf Hitler.

    The man, identified as Neerabh Mehrotra, wrote in his post titled "Friday Inspiration" about how he always wanted to read about Hitler and went on to speak about the "charismatic qualities" he had.

    "Recently I picked up a book on Adolf Hitler "The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler" by Laurence Rees. I always wanted to read about Hitler and the World War II and this book gave me a fair understanding about these topic," Mehrotra wrote.

    He then went on to state "some of the imperative qualities" of Hitler such as "charismatic visionary, magnetic speaker, extremely confident, very intellectual and massive action taker,".


    Mehrotra was slammed for the post on Twitter with many users sharing screenshots from the post.


    Mehrotra later clarified that he did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings and requested for forgiveness. However, it seemed like he had not recovered from the criticism and later deleted his LinkedIn account.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 24, 2023 01:34 pm