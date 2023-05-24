Deloitte employee praises Adolf Hitler in LinkedIn post, deletes account after backlash

Neerabh Mehrotra was slammed for the LinkedIn post praising Adolf Hitler on Twitter. (Representational Photo).

A Deloitte employee was forced to apologise and later deleted his LinkedIn account after he was slammed for a post, where he praised German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The man, identified as Neerabh Mehrotra, wrote in his post titled "Friday Inspiration" about how he always wanted to read about Hitler and went on to speak about the "charismatic qualities" he had.

"Recently I picked up a book on Adolf Hitler "The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler" by Laurence Rees. I always wanted to read about Hitler and the World War II and this book gave me a fair understanding about these topic," Mehrotra wrote.

He then went on to state "some of the imperative qualities" of Hitler such as "charismatic visionary, magnetic speaker, extremely confident, very intellectual and massive action taker,".

Mehrotra was slammed for the post on Twitter with many users sharing screenshots from the post.



To those who are commenting "personal views, nothing to so with his workplace", I have a question. Is the mindset like a garment that he can leave at home before going to office? Why should his employers not know who his idols are and how he doesn't know the difference between++ — Older, Wiser, Happier (@thathappydad) May 22, 2023

Mehrotra later clarified that he did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings and requested for forgiveness. However, it seemed like he had not recovered from the criticism and later deleted his LinkedIn account.

