World’s best workplaces 2022: A look at top 10 great places to work

Fortune’s list of the world’s best workplaces in 2022 identified winning organisations by surveying early 4.5 million employees worldwide. Compiled with research partner ‘Great Place to Work,’ the list assessed organisations “on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities.”

To be considered, companies must have more than 5,000 employees, with 40% of those located outside the headquarters country. The companies must also have appeared on a national Best Workplaces list in five or more countries.

Here’s a look at the top 10 of the world’s best workplaces in 2022:

10. Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies with its headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States. 85% of the company’s 48,000 employees called it a great place to work, with 91% saying they were able to take time off when needed.

9. SC Johnson

Headquartered in Wisconsin, SC Johnson has more than 12,000 employees across the world, of which 86% call it a great place to work.

8. Hilti

Liechtenstein-based Hilti ranked eighth on the list of world’s best workplaces. 85% of its 32,000 global employees called it a great place to work, while 87% said they had fun in the workplace.

7. Deloitte

With more than 415,000 employees across the world, Deloitte is the biggest employer on this list. 80% of Deloitte employees surveyed called it a great place to work, while 89% of their customers rated their service as excellent.

6. AbbVie

Biopharmaceutical AbbVie is headquartered in Chicago and has over 50,000 employees worldwide. Of these, 86% called it a great place to work.

5. Millicom

Millicom is a provider of cable and mobile services headquartered in Luxembourg. Asked if felt a sense of pride looking at what they accomplish, 96% of employees said yes. About 86% also called it a great place to work.

4. Salesforce

89% of Salesforce employees think it is a great place to work, while 89% think they are paid fairly for the job they do. San Francisco-headquartered Salesforce has over 86,000 employees worldwide.

3. Cisco

At no. 3 on the list is Cisco, where 92% employees say they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life. 92% called it a great place to work. According to Fortune, the company has a mindfulness-based program, Mind Set, and resilience training which employees say help them feel supported.

2. Hilton



DHL Express

