‘Day 1’ phrase is the lamest thing, says Ashneer Grover. PS: Deepinder Goyal recently used it

Both Ashneer Grover and Deepinder Goyal tweeted about "Day One".

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had famously used the term “Day One” when in 2016, in a letter to shareholders, the billionaire said “it’s Day 1 for a couple of decades”, thus underlining his business view and Amazon’s work culture. Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder, feels that start-up founders using the phrase “Day One” is the “lamest thing”.

“I think start-up Founders using the phrase ‘It’s still Day 1’ is the lamest thing. No potential talent/existing team is getting excited by reading it after you’ve been in business for years,” Grover tweeted.



I think start-up Founders using the phrase ‘It’s still Day 1’ is the lamest thing. No potential talent / existing team is getting excited by reading it after you’ve been in business for years. Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors ki EXIT maangne mat aa jaana ;)

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 5, 2022

“Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors ki exit maangne mat aa jaana (Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors saying don’t come seeking an exit).”

Incidentally, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal had used the “Day One” phrase less than 48 hours before Grover’s tweet. This left several Twitter users wondering if Grover’s post is a jibe at Goyal.

Goyal on Saturday shared a photo of him with Zomato delivery agents and said, “Met Sonu, Vipin (and a few others) who have been delivering with us for a number of years. Their life stories and what I learn from them about our business always blows my mind. Extremely grateful to have this opportunity to touch their lives. Still Day 1 at Zomato.”



Met Sonu, Vipin (and a few others) who have been delivering with us for a number of years. Their life stories and what I learn from them about our business always blows my mind. Extremely grateful to have this opportunity to touch their lives. Still Day 1 at Zomato. pic.twitter.com/TXFF1hnWtL — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 3, 2022



The term "Day One" has been used by many founders and CEOs to emphasis their passion for their work.