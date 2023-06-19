'Daku Haseena', wanted for Rs 8.5 crore heist, arrested. Thanks to Rs 10 Frooti

'Daaku Haseena' aka Mandeep Kaur, and her husband Jaswinder Singh were arrested at Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Image credit: @Gagan4344/Twitter)

"Daaku Haseena" -- a woman wanted for a robbery of Rs 8.5 crore in Ludhiana on June 10 -- was trapped by the Punjab Police all thanks to a packet of Frooti worth Rs 10.

"Daaku Haseena", whose real name is Mandeep Kaur, and her husband Jaswinder Singh were arrested at Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. When the police got to know about their travel plans to Hemkunt Sahib, they laid a trap for them and started distributing Frooti to the pilgrims and when "Daaku Haseena" and her husband were offered the drink, they accidentally uncovered their faces, leading to their identification and arrest.

The police also recovered Rs 21 lakh was recovered from the couple.



So far, the police have arrested 9 out of the 12 people accused in the case.

Explaining how they nabbed "Daku Haseena", the police explained that when they received the information about her travel plans, they realised that it would be difficult for them to identify the couple among the huge crowd of devotees visiting the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand. So, the police came up with a plan to distribute Frooti for free near the shrine.

Soon, the couple approached the police stall for a free drink. "Daku Haseena" and her husband had their faces covered to evade the police but at the stall, they had to uncover their faces to have the drink, that's when they were identified and nabbed.

