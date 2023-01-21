Who is Chris Hipkins, chosen to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Chris Hipkins will lead the Labour Party in a crucial election year.

Senior New Zealand minister Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, after her shock announcement that she will step down in February, exhausted by the demands of her job.

Chris Hipkins, 44, was the sole person nominated to lead the Labour Party. On Sunday, January 22, he is expected to be formally confirmed by his colleagues.

Hipkins has expressed confidence that he can win the general election scheduled to take place in October, describing himself as a person who gets things done.

Here are some facts about him:

- Hipkins hails from New Zealand's Hutt Valley region. He said his parents came from humble origins and strove to give him a good life. The Labour Party leader added that he now wants to help other citizens better their lives.

- He went on to study Politics and Criminology at Victoria University.

- Hipkins started his career in the industrial training sector. Later on, he moved to the parliament to serve as an advisor to two education ministers. He also took up a role in former prime minister Helen Clark’s office.

In 2013, he was appointed the Spokesperson for Education. He would go on to become the country's education minister.

- He was appointed New Zealand's police minister in June, 2022, an important role considering concern about the country's crime rates. Hipkins was also in-charge of education and public service.

- Before that, he served as the minister of COVID-19 response, a praise-worthy tenure as New Zealand death toll remained low because of strict lockdown measures.

- During the pandemic, Hipkins also became the subject of jokes online, when in 2021, he said that restrictions had made it difficult for people to go out and "spread their legs". He meant to say "stretch".