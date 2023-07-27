From ‘I am Kalam’ to ‘Dreams’: 3 films that make APJ Abdul Kalam unforgettable

Abdul Kalam-inspired films win millions of hearts, leave a lasting impact on viewers. (Image source: Twitter)

Films about the extraordinary life of APJ Abdul Kalam are a perfect example of how real-life heroes have long been depicted. ‘I am Kalam’ and ‘Dreams’ were inspired by Kalam's journey, and tales of his resilience and achievement.

Movies directed by Nila Madhab Panda, Athithya Kanagarajan, Siva Prasad Yanala, and also others have demonstrated that fictionalised portrayals of real-life events may be just as inspirational as the life of the real man. Due to the authentic portrayals, viewers are left with a lasting impression.

There is a sense of fulfillment in watching these movies based on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's life or those that offer glimpses of his inspiring journey. Long after you've finished watching, the impact lingers, leaving audiences both astounded and haunted. The best kind of movies are those that ignite a desire to learn more about the real incidents and the persons they depict, and these are such films.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 8th death anniversary is being observed on July 27, 2023. On the occasion as we pay our respects by remembering him, here is more about 'I am Kalam' that immortalises memories of the icon. Also, read on to know more about the impactful short films ‘Dreams’ and 'Vimanam' that offer glimpses of the legendary man.

I am Kalam (2011)

Nila Madhab Panda's film 'I Am Kalam' tells the compelling story of a young impoverished boy who finds inspiration from the life of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Despite facing numerous hardships, the boy, named Chhotu, played by Harsh Mayar, strives to overcome his circumstances and pursue education, driven by the dream to achieve greatness.

Dr Kalam's remarkable achievements serve as a constant presence throughout the film, even though he is not directly present in its narrative. The child's admiration for Kalam is so profound that he starts identifying himself by the former President's name in the movie. Set in the backdrop of Bikaner, Rajasthan, the film beautifully captures the journey of the poor boy who defies all odds to dream big and rewrite his own destiny through hard work and determination.

The story: Chhotu, a small child born into poverty, is sent to work at a dhaba by his mother. Chhotu is confronted with the fact that education is not for him, but when he watches a speech by former President APJ Abdul Kalam on television, his life changes. Chhotu makes the decision to alter his own destiny through self-study after being motivated by Kalam's example of conquering obstacles through education.

He is now inspired to study hard, succeed, and dress smartly in a tie in the future. After being moved by watching Kalam's speech, he confidently introduces himself to a foreign guest at the dhaba that his name is no longer Chhotu, but "Kalam".

The movie beautifully depicts Chhotu's obsession with learning, demonstrating that there are no predetermined routes and that one's own dreams may transform one’s life.

The movie's strong message that every child has the right to education is both motivating and endearing. It skillfully conveys Kalam's thoughts on the value of education, perseverance, and the importance of believing in one's hard work rather than being limited by fate. 'I am Kalam' does an absolutely fantastic job of conveying these feelings.

The film, produced by Smile Foundation, was showed to Dr Kalam at his residence.

Dreams (2019)

In this heart-warming short film, we meet Dilip, a young and underprivileged paper boy attending a small school. Inspired by the achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dilip dreams of reaching similar heights of success. He wishes to invite the former President to his school's annual day event to make a lasting impact on his friends.

Dilip successfully reaches out to Dr Kalam and sends him an invitation, with the help of the school librarian. To his immense delight, he receives a reply letter from the former President. The young boy considers the acceptance letter from Dr Kalam as a tremendous achievement, and now both teachers and students eagerly await the D-day.

However, just a day before Dr Kalam's expected arrival at the school, Dilip comes across a heart-breaking piece of news in the newspaper – that the former President has passed away. Overwhelmed with sadness, he rushes to share the news with the librarian and then races to the school, where the welcome banner is being taken down by workers. Dilip appears to have given up on his hope of meeting his inspiration, but wins accolades from audience on the school day by playing the role of Dr Kalam.

Written and directed by Athithya Kanagarajan and produced by Seatown Pictures, this 9-minute short film captures the emotional journey of Dilip and his aspirations. The film's fantastic performances and relatable storyline make it a brilliant watch, particularly for children who can empathise with the young protagonist's dreams and determination.

Vimanam (2023)

The story of writer-director Siva Prasad Yanala's Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie 'Vimanam' centers around Raju, a brilliant underprivileged boy who has a profound fascination for aeroplanes. Spending his days gazing at aircraft from a wall near the airport in his neighborhood, Raju dreams of embarking on an air journey. His father, who is differently-abled, faces numerous challenges in trying to fulfill his son's dream.

A heartwarming moment in the movie unfolds when the teacher shares Dr Kalam's story with the students on the visionary's birthday. During the interaction, when the teacher asked Raju about his aspirations for the future, he expresses his desire to become an 'aeroplane driver' but the teacher gently corrects him, telling him that the person who operates an airplane is called a 'pilot', which was also Dr Kalam's aspiration during his younger days.

This poignant scene provides a glimpse into Dr Kalam's life, adding an emotional touch to the storyline and drawing parallels between Raju's dream and that of the former President.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam remains eternally alive in our hearts, residing in our hopes, and dreams, and inspiring us in many ways.