Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander inches closer to Moon after separating from module

Chandrayaan-3 has three integral components - a lander payload, Vikram, a rover payload, Pragyan, and a propulsion module. The lander payload, Vikram, has the capability to make a soft landing on specific site on the moon, and deploy Pragyan, the rover payload. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar spacecraft which took off on July 14, entered the last leg of its journey after its lander with rover payloads separated from the propulsion module at 1:15pm on August 17.

The Indian Space Research Centre (ISRO) shared the update on the successful detachment of Vikram and Pragyan on microblogging site X.

Lauding ISRO for the successful journey of Chandrayaan-3, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on X, "While the whole world watches, Team ISRO does India proud by gloriously coming through the last critical test!"



While the whole world watches,Team #ISRO does India proud by gloriously coming through the last critical test!#Chandrayaan3 successfully conducts separation of Lander Module from Propulsion Module.

Heading now for the next destination. Countdown begins for landing on the #MOON. pic.twitter.com/npACTqjj5N

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 17, 2023

The onward journey

Following a slew of controlled moon-bound orbital manoeuvres, Chandrayaan-3 is now just a week away from making a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon. The controlled separation of Vikram and Pragyan from the propulsion module will be followed by a series of intricate braking manoeuvres.

The mission's next stage involves the activation and validation of the onboard instruments encompassing the three pivotal scientific payloads of Vikram - RAMBHA-LP, ChaSTE, and ILSA. Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, is now geared up for two successive orbital-reduction manoeuvres.

The first orbital reduction will plant Vikram into a circular orbit at an altitude 100x100 km above the Moon. This will be followed by a second orbital reduction, which will position Vikram in the final orbit, and further closer to the Moon at a height of 100x30 km. This strategic orbital position will aid the lander in initiating its final descent on August 23.

Also Read: 'I am feeling lunar gravity,' Chandrayaan-3's message to ISRO after successfully entering Moon's orbit

Components of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 has three integral components - a lander payload called Vikram, a rover payload called Pragyan, and a propulsion module. Vikram has the capability to make a soft landing on specific site on the moon, and deploy Pragyan, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility, according to ISRO.

Both Vikram and Pragyan are integrated with scientific payloads to conduct experiments on the surface of the Moon. The propulsion module is also equipped with a single scientific payload, SHAPE, as a value addition, and will be operated subsequent to its separation from Vikram.

Journey of propulsion module

The propulsion module will continue its solo journey in the current orbit, noted the space agency in another tweet. The scientific SHAPE payload onboard the propulsion module will conduct a spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarisation from the clouds on Earth.

India's lunar mission

The lunar south pole has intrigued space agencies and scientists for ages, and Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing will set things further in motion for India's space exploration dreams. In race with three other countries, the US, China and Russia, India's Chandrayaan-3 mission will catapult the nation in the space exploration sector globally.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 will land on moon even if ‘everything fails': ISRO chief Somnath