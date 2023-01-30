Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi play with snow in Kashmir as Bharat Jodo Yatra ends

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar on January 30. (Image credit: Congress)

The curtains fell on Congress' five-months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) in snow-covered Srinagar on January 30. The mood was cheerful, with Rahul Gandhi greeting crowds of supporters and entering a snow fight with sister and party colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The siblings were seen throwing snowballs at each other and embracing, in photos shared on Congress' official Twitter account.

"Some moments of belongingness amid snowfall in Srinagar," the party tweeted. "When you set out for a noble cause, with noble intentions, and when the closing hour comes and it seems that the step has been firmly placed, an enthusiasm is born within you."