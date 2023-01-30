English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi play with snow in Kashmir as Bharat Jodo Yatra ends

    Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra, that covered over 4,000 kms across 12 states and two union territories. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and culminated in Kashmir on January 30.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar on January 30. (Image credit: Congress)

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar on January 30. (Image credit: Congress)

    The curtains fell on Congress' five-months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) in snow-covered Srinagar on January 30. The mood was cheerful, with Rahul Gandhi greeting crowds of supporters and entering a snow fight with sister and party colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    The siblings were seen throwing snowballs at each other and embracing, in photos shared on Congress' official Twitter account.

    "Some moments of belongingness amid snowfall in Srinagar," the party tweeted. "When you set out for a noble cause, with noble intentions, and when the closing hour comes and it seems that the step has been firmly placed, an enthusiasm is born within you."


     


     