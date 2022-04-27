English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Thieves flew to Kochi from Delhi in business attire to rob houses. How they were caught

    An airline company has confirmed that one of the accused flew in to Kochi on February 9 leading police to suspect that there could have been similar robberies in the past as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    The robbers burgled houses during the day in Kochi. (Representational image)

    The robbers burgled houses during the day in Kochi. (Representational image)

    Dressed in proper business attire, a trio of thieves landed in Kerala’s Kochi from Delhi to rob houses. A couple of months back on February 9, one of the accused had landed in the coastal town, an airline company confirmed, leading police to suspect that there could have been similar robberies in the past as well.

    The police on Monday arrested the three-member gang who burgled four houses on consecutive days from April 21, reports say.

    The accused have been identified as Chandraban (38) from Uttar Pradesh, Mintu Bishwas (47) of Uttarakhand and currently a Delhi resident and Harichandra (33) from UP.

    Approximately 160 gm of gold ornaments amounting to Rs 8 lakh, Rs 70,000 in cash, $411, two wristwatches including a Rolex, and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused. A scooter was also impounded, police said.

    The gang targeted people who were mostly away from their houses. They would survey the houses and break into them during the day using a long screwdriver, local police have confirmed.

    Close
    With the help of CCTV footage outside a burgled house, cops prepared sketches of the accused and launched an operation to nab the trio. After a failed attempt at the lodge the robbers were staying in, they caught their suspects on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them when they were entering a restaurant in Ernakulam.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kochi #Robbery #serial robberies
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.