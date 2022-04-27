Thieves flew to Kochi from Delhi in business attire to rob houses. How they were caught

The robbers burgled houses during the day in Kochi. (Representational image)

Dressed in proper business attire, a trio of thieves landed in Kerala’s Kochi from Delhi to rob houses. A couple of months back on February 9, one of the accused had landed in the coastal town, an airline company confirmed, leading police to suspect that there could have been similar robberies in the past as well.

The police on Monday arrested the three-member gang who burgled four houses on consecutive days from April 21, reports say.

The accused have been identified as Chandraban (38) from Uttar Pradesh, Mintu Bishwas (47) of Uttarakhand and currently a Delhi resident and Harichandra (33) from UP.

Approximately 160 gm of gold ornaments amounting to Rs 8 lakh, Rs 70,000 in cash, $411, two wristwatches including a Rolex, and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused. A scooter was also impounded, police said.

The gang targeted people who were mostly away from their houses. They would survey the houses and break into them during the day using a long screwdriver, local police have confirmed.

With the help of CCTV footage outside a burgled house, cops prepared sketches of the accused and launched an operation to nab the trio. After a failed attempt at the lodge the robbers were staying in, they caught their suspects on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them when they were entering a restaurant in Ernakulam.





