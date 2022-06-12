Class 10 student was told he would never achieve anything. Today, he is an IAS officer

(Image credit: @TusharSumeraIAS/Twitter)

Scored bare minimum in Class 10 exams? There is no need be disheartened, shows the success story of IAS officer Tushar Sumera.

Sumera, who is currently posted as the collector and district magistrate in Gujarat’s Bharuch, got just passing marks in his Class 10 subjects. His fellow IAS officer, Awanish Sharan, took to Twitter to share his marks certificate and convey an important message - that your scores do not define you or your future.

“He (Sumera) scored 35 out of 100 in English, 36 in mathematics and 38 in science,” Sharan wrote.

People around Sumera thought that time that he will not be able to accomplish anything in life. Years down the line, he proved them wrong.

The IAS officer's story inspired many people. "Tushar Sumera is an inspiration," said a user named Upen. "He is from our district."

UPSC's Civil Services Exam, for recruitment to civil services, is among the toughest competitive tests in the country. Candidates often take multiple attempts to crack it.

This year, three women -- Shruti Sharma , Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla -- secured the top three ranks in the exam.

Another person wrote: "Your marks never decide what you become. You can always change your destiny."