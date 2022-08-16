StanPlus, Narayana Hrudayalaya partner to provide emergency response within 15 minutes in Bengaluru

live bse live

StanPlus, a medical emergency response platform, has inked a pact with Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya to manage emergency medical services and provide ambulance care to critical cases in the hospital within 15 minutes.

The partnership between Narayana hospital and StanPlus entails deploying advanced life support and basic life support in Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Mazumdar-Shaw Medical Center within the Health City campus catering to over 1,250 beds.

“We are elated to announce our partnership with StanPlus to handle our emergency response services and ambulance care. We are certain that StanPlus’s expertise in the segment and Prabhdeep’s vision to deploy state-of-the-art equipment and trained paramedics will help us extend the quality and timely care to our patients,” said Dr. Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director, Narayana Health City.

In addition to Narayana Health City, StanPlus has also partnered with Sakra World Hospital, Fortis Hospital - Cunningham, Fortis Hospitals Bannerghatta, Sparsh Super Specialty Hospital and seven of Bangalore’s tier-1 hospitals to ensure that the Red ambulances and trained paramedics can reach critical patients in less than 15 minutes.

The owners of StanPlus have claimed that partnerships with the hospitals currently enable the platform to serve 2,500 beds and facilitate 10,000 patient trips on a monthly basis.

Prabhdeep Singh, CEO, and Founder, StanPlus, said the platform in last two years has managed to cover significant areas of Bangalore and can reach critical cases in less than 15 minutes.

“To further strengthen our reach and extend seamless emergency medical services, we at StanPlus are elated to announce that we have partnered with Narayana Health. We believe that with partnerships like Narayana Healthcare, StanPlus will soon be able to cover all of Bangalore and ensure that everyone has access to quality emergency medical service,” he added.

The Hyderabad-based startup has partnered with more than 50 hospitals and is looking to expand to over 15 cities in India by the end of this year.