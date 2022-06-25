Roe v. Wade overturning: Five cartoons on the end of abortion rights

Protests erupted across the US on June 24 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

June 24 marked a massive step backwards with respect to the reproductive rights of women in the United States. The country's Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that upheld women's right to abortion.

The decision means individual states are now open to restrict or completely ban abortions. Half of them are expected to do so, putting millions of women at risk.

The Supreme Court's action sparked outrage around the world, with leaders describing it as tragic and horrific.

US President Joe Biden said it was a sad day for the court and the country

"The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans," he added. "It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is the top news story at present. See how the ruling was illustrated by political cartoonists.

Ann Telnaes, the Washington Post

Ann Telnaes' cartoon is a comment on how women have become the property of the state.







Mike Luckovich, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution







The cartoon urges voters to choose their leaders wisely.

Lalo Alcaraz, Pocho website

Lalo Alcaraz's cartoon illustrates how the overturning of Roe v Wade will transform the landscape of reproductive rights in America.



Phil Hands, Wisconsin State Journal

Phil Hands' sketch shows how the overturning of Roe v. Wade undid years of progress in the field of women's rights.



Bill Bramhall, New York Daily

Bramhall's cartoon is a comment on how carrying a gun is a right in the US but terminating a pregnancy is not.