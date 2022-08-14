English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on death, weather and market: 'Nobody can predict it'

    Business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died early on Sunday morning because of kidney ailment, had once commented that much like weather and market, no one can predict death.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died early on Sunday.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died early on Sunday.

    Business investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died early on Sunday morning because of kidney ailment, had once commented that much like weather and market, no one can predict death.

    Speaking to ET Now at CII real estate confluence in February, the 62-year-old had said, "The stock market has no king. The market is the only king. And you know, markets are like women - always commanding, always uncertain, always volatile. And you can never truly dominate a woman, right? So, you cannot dominate the market. Weather, death, markets and death--you can't predict.

    Watch the video here.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is worth $5 billion. He is survived by his widow, two sons and a daughter.

    Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

    Close

    Related stories

    Junjhunwala was brought dead at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 am on Sunday, according to TV channel CNN IBN.

    Read more: Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The veteran investor's role models

    He was the promoter of India's newest airline, Akasa Air, which took off on its inaugural flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7.  Junjhunwala had invested $35 million for an estimated 40 per cent stake in the new airline.

    "A lot of people question why I've started an airline. Rather than answer them, I say I'm prepared for failure," the billionaire had said at an industry event in February. "It's better to have tried and failed than not tried at all."

    "I hope to prove people wrong. Now it's become a matter of ego,” said Jhunjhunwala, who has invested $35 million for an estimated 40 percent stake in the new airline.

    Read more: Days before Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death, interview had sparked concerns about his health on social media

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aksa Air #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 10:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.