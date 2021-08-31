MARKET NEWS

English
Q1 GDP data | Low base effect helps manufacturing sector growth soar but not reach pre-Covid levels

The manufacturing sector grew by 49 percent in the first quarter of FY22, but still remained 4.77 percent lower than pre-COVID levels. While the sector had seen stable growth in the fourth quarter of FY21 following the lockdowns, promoting hopes of a recovery, the latest growth does not represent the real picture, experts say.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 31, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)


Buoyed by a low base effect, India's manufacturing sector posted a 49.6 percent growth in the first quarter (April-June) of FY22 (2021-22) as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, according to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31.


Manufacturing gross value added stood at Rs 5.43 lakh crore in Q1 FY22. However, it still remained 4.77 percent lower than pre-Covid levels, when calculated against Q1 FY20.


Experts have warned that the latest growth may not paint a true picture of the sector as it is calculated on the basis of the first quarter of FY21 when a nationwide lockdown had shuttered factories, transportation and businesses.


While manufacturing had been on a downward slide even before the pandemic hit, it had been hit badly since the nationwide lockdowns were imposed. After dipping by 36 percent in the first quarter of FY21, mainly due to a nationwide lockdown, manufacturing gross value added (GVA) came on the recovery track in the second quarter, contracting by only 1.5 percent. Subsequently, it grew by 1.7 percent in the third quarter and 6.9 percent. On an annual basis, manufacturing contracted 7.2 per cent in FY21, as compared to a 2.4 per cent fall during FY20.


A major factor that is taken into account while calculating GDP and GVA is the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), as the manufacturing sector constitutes 77.63 percent of the IIP. The country’s industrial output had surged more than 130 percent due to a low base effect in April.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
first published: Aug 31, 2021 05:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

