English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    NTA considering conducting CUET twice a year from next session: UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

    In an interview to PTI, Jagadesh Kumar said CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to coaching culture, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, asserting that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session, he said.

    In an interview to PTI, Kumar said CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

    To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from next session.

    The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kumar had last week announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

    Asked whether the exam will lead to a coaching culture for undergraduate admissions, Kumar said, "The exam will simply not require any coaching so there is no question of it giving push to a coaching culture. The exam will be completely based on class 12 syllabus. Lot of students are getting concerned whether the exam will also have questions from class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no."
    PTI
    Tags: #Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) #Current Affairs #education #exams #India #Jagadesh Kumar #National Testing Agency #NTA #UGC
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 02:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.