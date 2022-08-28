English
    Noise peaked at 101.2 decibels during twin tower demolition: Data

    The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had installed six machines to measure the ambient noise and the figures of the three places closest to the twin towers were taken for this measurement, officials said.

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
    The twin buildings came crashing down in nine seconds.

    The peak level of noise during the Supertech twin tower demolition on August 28 was recorded at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity, according to official figures.

    The three machines were installed at Parsvnath Prestige, Barat Ghar, and the City Park all around 300-500 metres from the blast site.

    The ambient noise before the demolition was recorded 49.5 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 65.9 decibels at Barat Ghar and 56.6 at the City Park, according to the data.

    During the demolition, the noise was recorded at 84.9 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 101.2 decibels at Barat Ghar and 89.8 at the City Park, the data showed. The noise level after the demolition was recorded at 60.8 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 63.1 decibels at Barat Ghar and 59.2 at the City Park, according to the data.

    The noise level peaked at 101.2 decibels during the demolition at the City Park, which is located in front of the now-demolished twin towers, Regional Officer UPPCB Praveen Kumar told PTI. He said the firms which were engaged for demolition of the twin towers had also placed some monitoring devices much closer to the site but their findings would take time to come.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Noida #Noise pollution #Supertech #twin tower demolition
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 10:14 pm
