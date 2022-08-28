Gone in 9 seconds: Supertech Twin Towers demolished in Noida | Watch

The biggest residential demolition in the country took place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida at 2.30 pm on Sunday as Apex and Ceyane towers -- which were taller than Qutub Minar -- was brought down with more than 3,700 kg of explosives.

Also known as the Noida twin towers in Sector 93, the skyscraper was built by developer Supertech Ltd and was steeped in controversy for years until last year when the Supreme Court ordered the illegal construction to be razed down.

According to the apex court, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the builder colluded to build the towers illegally and without the consent of flat owners, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.

To demolish the buildings, 9,640 holes were drilled in 2,650 columns from the top to the bottom of the buildings. Moreover, every alternate floor where the drilling was done, was wrapped with geotextile fibre to prevent chunks from flying out during the blast.

The two towers house 915 flats and shops.

Read more: Supertech Twin Towers reduced to dust in 9 seconds

Meanwhile, local residents had also taken precautions against the after effects of the demolition including its 80,000 tonnes of debris. ''I've covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house & have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure,'' Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex told ANI.

Several others had checked into hotels with a view to be able to see the demolition of the Noida twin towers. "Like us, about 50-100 families have shifted to hotels. I have shifted to a hotel in sector 104, from where we will be able to see the demolition," Ravi Kapoor, who lives in a building right next to the Apex and Ceyane towers, said.

"Several hotels have designed special day packages, where one can check in early morning and check out in the evening after the demolition. However, we have taken a regular overnight booking," he added.