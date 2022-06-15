English
    Lupin Diagnostics launches first regional reference lab in Patna

    By establishing a presence in Patna, after Assam and West Bengal, the Lupin Diagnostics aims to solidify its position in Eastern part of India.

    Ayushman Kumar
    June 15, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    After setting its foot in Assam and West Bengal, pharma major Lupin announced on June 15 that Lupin Diagnostics launched its first regional reference laboratory in Patna, Bihar.


    “Through this we plan to provide quality and affordable testing services for a broad range of routine and specialized tests across the state of Bihar. By leveraging our extensive network of LupiMitra centers, we will make quality diagnostics services available to patients even in the most remote areas,” said Ravindra Kumar, Vice President at Lupin Diagnostics.


    According to the company, the new regional reference laboratory will conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

    By establishing a presence in Patna, the company now looks forward to making a deeper foray into Bihar.


    Through upcoming launches of laboratories in Jharkhand (Ranchi) and Orissa (Bhubaneshwar), the company is poised to solidify its position in Eastern part of India.

    Lupin Diagnostics now operates through more than 100 diagnostic centers in East India and close to 280 centers across the country.

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 05:00 pm
