JEE Main 2022 rescheduled, now exams from April 21 to May 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022.

The engineering entrance which was to begin from April 16 and conclude on April 21 will now begin from April 21.

The move has come after protests from a large section of students who were claiming that the board exams and engineering entrance exams are clashing.

The CBSE 12th term 2 exams are to begin on April 26.

“Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE Main 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE Main 2022 session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE Main 2022 session 1," NTA said in an official notice.

Now the JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and May 4, as per the latest notice released by the NTA.

Students will be informed about the city in which they have to take their exams in the first week of April and the admit card will be available to download from the second week of April, as per the revised schedule.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 is still on. Interested students can apply for the engineering entrance at jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 31.

This year, candidates have to be extra careful about the application form as NTA will not provide any edit option in the form.

This is one of many new introductions in JEE Main 2022.

In another major change, JEE Main 2022 will have negative marking in both section A (MCQ-type questions) and section B (numerical value). Earlier when the numerical section was introduced, students were given zero for the long-form answers, now negative marks will be given for a wrong answer.

Like in MCQ, students will get four marks for every correct answer and – 1 for everyone.

Meanwhile, JEE Main aspirants will get exam centers closer to home, according to NTA. Choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and correspondence addresses filled during the online application form of JEE Main 2022, as per NTA. This is amongst safety measures adopted after JEE Main 2021 was marred by cheating scandles.