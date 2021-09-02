MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India's next round of talks with Taliban may take place in a week

The Taliban are keen to discuss with India the future of scores of infrastructure and development projects that were being executed by India in Afghanistan until the Islamic militia took control last month. The group may insist that India complete the projects in return for not letting Afghan soil be used for exporting terror.

Subhayan Chakraborty
September 02, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
File Image. The Taliban delegation arrives for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, August 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

File Image. The Taliban delegation arrives for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, August 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

After making its first contact with the Taliban on Tuesday, India is preparing to engage again with the Islamic group that gained control of Afghanistan earlier in August, people familiar with the situation said. The talks may take place as early as next week, they said.

At the first meeting, India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal sat down with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, head of the Taliban’s Political Office, in Doha. The meeting took place at the Indian embassy at the request of the Taliban, the ministry of external affairs said.

Doha, the Qatar capital where the Taliban maintain a permanent presence and all negotiations that led to the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have taken place, is set to be the venue of the next round of talks as well.

The evacuation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus still left in the war-torn country and the future of unfinished infrastructure and development projects that were being built by India may be discussed, the people cited in the first instance said, requesting anonymity.

Unfinished projects

Close

Related stories

"The Taliban remain keen on discussing the fate of the projects since they are crucial in helping them stabilise and govern the country. The government is considering what decision to take regarding them," one of the people, a government official, said.

As an illustration of the Taliban’s intention to have the projects completed, after initial reports of attacks near key power and water infrastructure by the Islamic group, it has left unharmed Indian-built public works as it struggles to establish order in Afghanistan.

According to New Delhi, in the past 20 years, India has pledged and implemented reconstruction projects worth more than $3 billion in Afghanistan. In 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no part of Afghanistan had been left “untouched” by the “400-plus projects” that India has undertaken in all 34 provinces of the country.

The big projects that have been completed include the Salma Dam in Herat Province, the Delaram-Zaranj highway in Southern Afghanistan, and the country’s new Parliament building, which has a wing named after late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Many other projects are in various stages of completion.

The Taliban have not publicly said so, but may insist on the completion of the projects in return for not letting Afghanistan be used by anti-India Islamist groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), the people with knowledge of the situation said.

“We will not allow any country or any group to use the soil of Afghanistan against anyone. This is clear. India has made projects, many reconstruction and infrastructure projects, and if they want, they can complete the incomplete projects because they are for the people," a Taliban spokesperson told a Pakistani TV Channel on August 18.

Remaining evacuation

Local news reports suggest that about 100 members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities wishing to travel to India may still be stuck in Afghanistan. Moneycontrol had earlier reported how New Delhi's evacuation efforts had to end by August 28 before the international air bridge and evacuation operation being run by the US ended on August 31.

This was because the US had been expected to prioritise the removal of its own troops and military assets from Afghanistan in the last three days, MEA officials said. The US brought out more than 6,000 troops and military assets that were based in the airport and stationed in parts of Kabul province until the end.

The Indian government has also received reports of Afghans being stopped from seeking refugee status in India. It is not yet clear whether this topic will be a part of the next round of discussions with the Taliban.

For regular Afghan citizens, the government introduced a new electronic visa category called the e-Emergency X-Misc Visa, which has to be applied for online and will be valid for six months. The applications are being processed by a special cell for Afghanistan operating 24x7 in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. The visa will be provided on a discretionary basis.

On August 25, India cancelled all visas issued to Afghans who are currently not in India with immediate effect. The MEA said all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on the X-Misc visa. Many refugees have complained that it is an arduous process, made even tougher by the fact that mobile and internet connectivity in Kabul remains spotty at best.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Afghan evacuation #Doha #India-Afghanistan #refugee #Taliban #Taliban government #talks with Taliban
first published: Sep 2, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.