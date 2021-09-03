MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

In charts| Average price of LPG highest in five years

In 2021, LPG prices in India have climbed 49 percent, which is less than the 62 percent gain in international benchmark prices. Prices in Delhi are lower than in neighbouring Nepal and Pakistan but higher than Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
LPG prices on the rise (Representative image)

LPG prices on the rise (Representative image)


The price of a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder increased by Rs 25 on September 1, taking the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50, ANI reported on Wednesday. The price of a commercial (19-kg) cylinder was increased by Rs 75 to Rs 1,693.

This is the seventh time cooking gas rates have been increased in 2021, which has added Rs 190 to the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices and has been demanding a reduction in taxes imposed by the central government.

“The prices of petroleum products in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market,” the government said in a reply to a Rajya Sabha question on August 4, 2021.

“The Government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer(s) for Subsidized Domestic LPG. The prices of non-subsidized Domestic LPG are however determined by the OMCs in line with changes in the international markets. The subsidy on the product increases/decreases with the increase/decrease in the product price in (the) international market and (the) decision of (the) Government on subsidy,” it said.

Close

Related stories

In an earlier reply to the Lok Sabha on August 2, the government said LPG prices were based on Saudi Contract Price, an international benchmark. This has increased from $359 per metric tonnes to $ 607 between October 2020 and April 2021.  India imports at least 55 percent of its LPG requirement.

Here’s what the trend looks like:


The yearly average LPG prices have also increased over the last five years.

The situation is similar in neighbouring countries as well, with prices in Nepal and Pakistan being higher than Delhi on June 1, 2021. Prices in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are lower.

In terms of LPG price build-up in India, considering prices as on August 1, of the total retail selling price, about 5 percent are taxes and 7 percent constitute dealers and distributors commission.

There are over 291 million active domestic LPG consumers across the country as of August 1, 2021. Higher prices would impact these consumers. Last year, the government provided up to three free refills to PMUY consumers as support during the COVID pandemic, the Lok Sabha reply on August 2, said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cylinder #fuel #gas #hike #LPG
first published: Sep 3, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.