Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 07:07 PM IST

Here's the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Singapore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-nation tour, covering Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in a bid to enhance relations and engagement with these countries. Today, he delivered a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue. Here are some of the key highlights:

After visiting a cultural event at Business and Community Event at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, PM Modi said, “The success of Singapore lies in its multi-cultural society.” He then went on to talk about the relations between India and Singapore and added, “India often hosts Singaporean naval ships. At international forums, we speak in one voice. Political relations between India and Singapore are among the warmest and closest. It is a natural partnership from a shared vision. Our defence relations are among the strongest.”

Talking about the power of the Eastern countries, he said, “Singapore is a source and destination of commerce. Sixteen Indian cities are connected by flight from Singapore. When India opened up to the world and turned to the East, Singapore became a partner and a bridge between India and ASEAN.”

Next, he spoke about how India is gearing up for growth and prosperity. Here is what he said:

  • India’s economy has now become stable.

  • Economic reforms are taking place at a rapid scale.

  • India moved up 42 places in ease of doing business.

  • Our infrastructure sector is expanding at a record speed.

  • We added over 80,000 MW of power in just three years.

  • In renewable energy, we have become the sixth largest producer in the world.

  • We have a special focus on small and medium industries.

  • Digital revolution is sweeping through India. We have put banking within the reach of the poor.

  • In three years, we have opened 316 million bank accounts for those who never had one.

  • We aim to have a roof over every head by 2022.

  • Ayushman Bharat will be the biggest healthcare programme.

  • We have initiated a USD 15 billion programme to enhance higher education.

  • We aim to double the income of farmers by 2022.

He concluded his address by calling India and Singapore two lions who shall step into the future, together.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:07 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Singapore

