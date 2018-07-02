Govt cancels proposed goat export to UAE after Jain protests

Following objections from members of the Jain community, the Indian government has cancelled the proposed export of sheep and goats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was to commence from Nagpur airport on Saturday.

The export project was initiated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Dr Vikas Mahatme, Rajya Sabha MP and Dhangar community leader, was the driving force behind the same. The project was initiated in order to increase employment facility and bring an additional source of income to the farmers. Initially, it was decided that 2,000 sheep and goats will be exported to UAE from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

However, the new movement faced heavy opposition from Sakal Jain Samaj, led by Dr Richa Jain. They marched to the RSS headquarters in order to protest against the initiative. Jain said, "There are several other options to increase the income of farmers rather than sending sheep and goats to slaughterhouses. We are strongly against this project. Once it starts, it will not remain restricted to Nagpur alone, but will spread to other parts of the country."

As reported by The New Indian Express, the project was then postponed for an indefinite period. After heavy protests from the Jain community, Mahatme was told to settle the dispute with the protesters first.

Talking about the dispute, Mahatme said, "Some members of the Jain community had taken out a march to oppose the project. Taking note of their protest, ministry officials asked us to first hold talks with the Jain community before going ahead with the project. Therefore, yesterday's programme was cancelled and postponed."