App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ghaziabad to get 100 low-floor AC buses by year-end: VK Singh

Singh added that a letter had been issued by Adityanath to the state transport department and a notification of the scheme will be out soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Local MP and Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (retd) V K Singh said today the city will get 100 low-floor air conditioned buses by the end of this year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consented to release funds for the purchase of buses, he said.

Singh added that a letter had been issued by Adityanath to the state transport department and a notification of the scheme will be out soon.

These 100 low-floor CNG air conditioned city buses will reduce pollution in the city, he added.

Daily commuters would be facilitated, as this public transport system will provide a rapid connectivity to metro stations. The fare of these buses will be affordable, he said.

These buses will decrease traffic congestion on the roads, he said.

Bus stops will be fixed after taking public opinion, Singh added.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.