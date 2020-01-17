App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First look of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is out; route launches today

Train to be flagged off by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Goyal from Ahmedabad on January 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Tejas Express at CSMT, Mumbai (PTI Photo)
The Tejas Express at CSMT, Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Piyush Goyal shared first pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on January 16. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Goyal will flag off the privately operated train from Ahmedabad on January 17.

The the minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry took to Twitter to share the “first glimpse” of the train’s interior and exterior. Terming the new Tejas Express “a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation”, Goyal lauded the train’s modern facilities and crew’s traditional attire.

This is the second full-AC “Tejas Express” train, which will be privately operated by Indian Railways arm IRCTC. Bookings can be made on the IRCTC website.

While its inaugural run is on January 17 (Train No. 09426/09425), the commercial run commences with effect from January 19 (Train No. 82902/82901).

Tejas Express offers free insurance for rail travel and home theft, onboard infotainment services in executive class, regional cuisine onboard, unlimited tea and RO water.

The train will run six days a week (except Thursdays) between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central (Train No. 09426), departing Ahmedabad at 10.30 am and reaching Mumbai Central at 4.45 pm the same day. The return train (Train No. 09425) will depart from Mumbai Central at 05.15 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 11.30 pm the same day.

It commences regular services from January 19, with halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 11:44 am

tags #India #Indian Railways #Mumbai-Ahmedabad #Piyush Goyal #Tejas Express

