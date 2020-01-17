First look of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is out; route launches today

Piyush Goyal shared first pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on January 16. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Goyal will flag off the privately operated train from Ahmedabad on January 17.



First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated tomorrow. With state-of-the-art facilities along with the crew’s traditional attire, the new Tejas Express is a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation for enhanced passenger comfort. pic.twitter.com/HEvoCkBYKX

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 16, 2020

The the minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry took to Twitter to share the “first glimpse” of the train’s interior and exterior. Terming the new Tejas Express “a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation”, Goyal lauded the train’s modern facilities and crew’s traditional attire.

This is the second full-AC “Tejas Express” train, which will be privately operated by Indian Railways arm IRCTC. Bookings can be made on the IRCTC website.

While its inaugural run is on January 17 (Train No. 09426/09425), the commercial run commences with effect from January 19 (Train No. 82902/82901).

Tejas Express offers free insurance for rail travel and home theft, onboard infotainment services in executive class, regional cuisine onboard, unlimited tea and RO water.



Inauguration of Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on 17 January 2020 today, taking important steps towards fast, safe and responsive rail travel between Mumbai- Ahmedabad#GoTejasGo pic.twitter.com/1I1UBUHmvl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 17, 2020



The train will run six days a week (except Thursdays) between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central (Train No. 09426), departing Ahmedabad at 10.30 am and reaching Mumbai Central at 4.45 pm the same day. The return train (Train No. 09425) will depart from Mumbai Central at 05.15 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 11.30 pm the same day.