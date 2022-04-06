English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Farah Khan, Imran Khan’s wife’s friend, left Pakistan on Emirates flight, attended Iftar in Abu Dhabi: report

    Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan's Bushra Bibi, has fled the country following reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in Pakistan.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    Farah Khan, a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has left Pakistan for Dubai. (Image credit: Twitter/@MNARomina)

    Farah Khan, a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has left Pakistan for Dubai. (Image credit: Twitter/@MNARomina)

    Farah Khan, a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi, flew out of the country on an Emirates Airlines flight to Dubai on April 3 and used a Pakistani passport, Geo News reported, quoting officials. The woman has been in the news recently after being accused of corruption. She allegedly accepted bribes worth millions from officers for facilitating their transfers to postings of their choice. She left the country following reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in Pakistan amid the political crisis.

    On Monday, Farah Khan attended an Iftar dinner in Abu Dhabi, at the home of Bushra Bibi’s sister , Geo News quoted sources as saying.

    Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US, according to reports.

    Read: What Imran Khan's step-son said about Farah Khan, his mother's friend who is accused of corruption

    The opposition in Pakistan alleges that Farah Khan received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choices, calling the scam “the mother of all scandals” amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees ($32 million). Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter, claimed that the woman has done this corruption at the behest of Imran Khan and his wife.

    Close

    Related stories

    Recently-sacked Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Imran Khan's old friend and the party financer, Aleem Khan, also alleged that Farah Khan had made billions of Pakistani rupees in transfers and postings done in Punjab.

    Meanwhile, opposition leaders and activists had shared an old photo on Twitter of her travelling luxuriously. A designer bag kept by her side grabbed attention. Many users said that the bag was from French fashion house Hermes and cost a whopping $90,000.

    There are reports that more close aides of Imran Khan have planned to leave the country after he loses the top office. On Sunday, Khan dissolved the country’s parliament after the deputy speaker dismissed a no-trust motion against him.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Farah Khan #Imran Khan #Pakistan
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.