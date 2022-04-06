Farah Khan, Imran Khan’s wife’s friend, left Pakistan on Emirates flight, attended Iftar in Abu Dhabi: report

Farah Khan, a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has left Pakistan for Dubai. (Image credit: Twitter/@MNARomina)

Farah Khan, a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi, flew out of the country on an Emirates Airlines flight to Dubai on April 3 and used a Pakistani passport, Geo News reported, quoting officials. The woman has been in the news recently after being accused of corruption. She allegedly accepted bribes worth millions from officers for facilitating their transfers to postings of their choice. She left the country following reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in Pakistan amid the political crisis.

On Monday, Farah Khan attended an Iftar dinner in Abu Dhabi, at the home of Bushra Bibi’s sister , Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US, according to reports.

The opposition in Pakistan alleges that Farah Khan received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choices, calling the scam “the mother of all scandals” amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees ($32 million). Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter, claimed that the woman has done this corruption at the behest of Imran Khan and his wife.

Recently-sacked Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Imran Khan's old friend and the party financer, Aleem Khan, also alleged that Farah Khan had made billions of Pakistani rupees in transfers and postings done in Punjab.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders and activists had shared an old photo on Twitter of her travelling luxuriously. A designer bag kept by her side grabbed attention. Many users said that the bag was from French fashion house Hermes and cost a whopping $90,000.

There are reports that more close aides of Imran Khan have planned to leave the country after he loses the top office. On Sunday, Khan dissolved the country’s parliament after the deputy speaker dismissed a no-trust motion against him.





