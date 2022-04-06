What Imran Khan's step-son said about Farah Khan, his mother's friend who is accused of corruption

Farah Khan, a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has left Pakistan for Dubai. (Image credit: Twitter/@MNARomina)

A friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is in the news for fleeing the country after being accused of corruption. The woman, Farah Khan, allegedly accepted bribes worth millions from officers for facilitating their transfers to postings of their choice.

Amid the focus on Farah Khan, Imran Khan's step-son Musa Maneka has distanced himself from her. Musa Maneka is the son of Bushra Bibi and her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

“Farah Khan has gone to Dubai to seek residence there," Maneka was quoted as saying by Geo News. "Our family (the Maneka family) has no link with the alleged deals done by Farah Khan."

Maneka added that Farah Khan had wronged his mother and Imran Khan.

Amid news of Farah Khan leaving Pakistan for Dubai, opposition leaders and activists had shared a photo on Twitter of her travelling luxuriously. A designer bag kept by her side grabbed attention.

Many users said that the bag was from French fashion house Hermes and cost a whopping $90,000.

Former Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, a member the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said while Khan carried luxurious bags, people in Pakistan were being asked to cut down on food intake because of rising prices of wheat and sugar, Geo News reported.

Pakistan has been struggling with rising inflation and crippling debt, leading to discontentment with the Imran Khan administration.

The opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Khan's government in March. But last week, the deputy speaker of Pakistan's assembly refused permission for a debate on it.

Shortly after that, Khan asked the president to dissolve the assembly and called for snap elections.





