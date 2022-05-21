English
    Delhi gets firefighter robots: How they will help douse flames faster

    The robots are capable of releasing water at high pressures of 2,400 litres per minute that will help in dousing fires faster.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Officials have been trained to operate the firefighting robots. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

    Two remote controlled robots have been inducted into the Delhi firefighting team to douse blazes in a unique initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party government. These robot firefighters will help in putting out fires in narrow streets or basements and staircases, and other dangerous and inaccessible places.

    The robots will be able to navigate through narrow lanes and perform tasks deemed risky for firefighters. The robots will also help reach places which are hard to reach for humans during a fire.

    Delhi Home Minister Satyender Jain said that the two robots are under trial and if successful, more such remote controlled robots will be introduced to the firefighting fleet.

    “For the first time such remote control robots have been brought into the country which are capable of controlling fire remotely. At present, the Delhi Government has inducted two such robots, if the trial is successful, more such robots will be inducted into the fleet. These remote-controlled robots will prove to be major troubleshooters for the firefighters,” Jain told news agency ANI.

    These robots were purchased from an Austrian company and had helped in putting out a fire a few months back, Jain added.

    The robots are capable of releasing water at high pressures of 2,400 litres per minute that will help in dousing fires faster. The robots are also capable of controlling the water pressure through a remote connected to it.

    Delhi Fire Service firefighters have been trained to operate the robots and a separate set of rules has also been prepared to help use the robots better.

    "We've trained officials to operate it. It'll help in reducing casualties during firefighting operations; will also be beneficial in places where lanes are narrow," Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg told ANI.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi robots #firefighter robots
    first published: May 21, 2022 11:05 am
