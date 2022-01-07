Delhi weekend curfew from tonight: what's allowed, what's not

Delhi weekend curfew: The restrictions will be in place from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

A weekend curfew will be in force in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday amid the sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The city had recorded 15,097 new infections on Thursday, taking the tally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 14,89,463.

The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 31,498. Six more deaths pushed the toll in the city to 25,127.

Overall, India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases with the spread of the Omicron variant. The country reported 1,17,100 new cases on January 7. Many states have re-imposed restrictions because of the surge in infections.

To combat the rising cases, Delhi will shut markets and malls over the weekend and only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to open.

Metro trains and buses can run with 100% of the seating capacity. Standing passengers will not be allowed. Boarding in buses will only be allowed from the rear door, while de-boarding can take place only from the front.

Government officials who are not involved in essential services will work from home. In case of private offices, 50% employees will work remotely.

The curfew will not affect the functioning of testing labs, oxygen suppliers and other medical services.

There are restrictions on movement during the curfew period, except for emergencies. However, the following categories will be exempted:

Officials involved in emergency services and officials of the Government of India. They will have to produce valid identity cards.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, pregnant women, patients and their attendants.

People going to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, persons travelling to and from railway stations, airports and bus terminals. The travellers have to produce their tickets as proof.

Professionals engaged in print and electronic media, students appearing for exams and staff deployed for duty for exams.

People going to attend weddings. They will have to produce copies of invitation cards.