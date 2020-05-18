App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exams: Check out date sheet 2020

Students will have to carry hand sanitisers and wear masks to cover the nose and mouth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE date sheet 2020 for resheduled examinations for Class 10 in North-East Delhi and for Class 12 at all locations.

The board has released the CBSE date sheet 2020 where the examinations will be held between July 1-15, 2020.

Exams in a few subjects had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, the human resource development ministry (MHRD) had asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects.

For regular students, exams for all subjects in CBSE Class X 2020 were completed. But North-East Delhi had witnessed violence in February 2020 that led to a few subject exams being postponed.

Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the new dates on social media.

For North-East Delhi, CBSE Class X 2020 exam will be held over four days on July 1,2,10 and 15.

CBSE

The new test dates would be July 1,2,10 and 15 for subjects like social science, science theory, Hindi (Course A and B) as well as English Communicative/English Language and Literature.

For CBSE Class XII 2020 as well, the new date-sheets have been released. The exams will be held between July and 15, 2020. These are the revised dates with the subjects:

IMG_20200518_132603

IMG_20200518_132606

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that students will have to carry hand sanitisers and wear masks to cover the nose and mouth at the test centres.

Candidates also have to follow social-distancing norms across the examination centres. Detailed guidelines of the same will be available to candidates. Parents have been given the responsibility to ensure that their child is not sick.

As far as CBSE schools in foreign countries are concerned, the board said that no other subject examination will be held for Class X and XII due to the inability to get papers to India for evaluation. The procedure for assessment and declaring results in these cases will be notified later to these schools.

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #CBSE #CBSE date sheet 2020 #coronavirus #Current Affairs #HR #India

