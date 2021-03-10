English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The URLs (Uniform Resource Locators), accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

PTI
March 10, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.

The URLs (Uniform Resource Locators), accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Wherever the situation warrants, under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government blocks unlawful and malicious online content in the interest of sovereignty of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order, Prasad, who is in charge of IT ministry, said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"Under this provision, 1,385, 2,799, 3,603 and 9,849 URLs/accounts/webpages were blocked during the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively," he added.

According to him, cyber space is a complex environment of people, software, hardware and services on the internet, and that global outreach of social media platforms -- that allow interaction among internet users for sharing, hosting, storing, transmitting user content -- has increased tremendously.

Close

Related stories

"Because of such features, specifically the option to remain anonymous, there are certain miscreants who use hateful and divisive language on social media platforms," he added.

Further, Prasad said the government has recently notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in which many of these issues have been addressed.

The social media platforms are enjoined to develop a robust grievance redressal system, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Information Technology Act 2000 #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Uniform Resource Locators
first published: Mar 10, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.