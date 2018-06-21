12 killed as tractor-trolley hits jeep in Madhya Pradesh

Twelve members of a family on their way to a condolence meet were killed and eight others injured when a tractor-trolley hit their jeep, a police official said.

The sand-laden tractor-trolley hit the overloaded jeep carrying nearly 20 people of a family around 6 am at a cross road near Ganjrampur village, Morena Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

Twelve of the victims died on the spot, he added.

Eight others sustained injuries in the accident and were referred to the district hospital for treatment, Sanghi said.

The victims, all from Gwalior district, were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from the National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after the accident, Sanghi said.

A case was registered against the driver, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.