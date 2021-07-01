current-affairs-trends 100 years of Chinese Communist Party: Rise of China under CCP & key challenges going ahead For China’s Communist Party, celebrating its 100th anniversary on July 1 is not just about glorifying its past. It’s also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping. Here’s a lowdown on the birth of the CPC, its leadership over the decades and key challenges for the party and Jinping at present.