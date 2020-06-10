App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In a first, COVID-19 recoveries in India overtake active cases

The overall novel coronavirus recovery rate in India has increased to 48.9 percent, even as the total COVID-19 death toll is nearing 7,500

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At a time when India’s coronavirus tally is increasing by almost 10,000 cases daily, the Union Health Ministry informed that for the first time, the number of COVID-19 recoveries surpassed the number of active cases in the country.

As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India stands at 1,35,205 right now. Against this, the number of active coronavirus cases in India as of June 10 stands at 1,33,632.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

India’s total coronavirus count is around 2.77 lakh at present, with the death toll nearing 7,500. Meanwhile, the overall novel coronavirus recovery rate in India has increased to 48.9 percent.

related news

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 50 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested in the country so far, including the 1.45 lakh samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be India’s worst-affected state, with the COVID-19 tally breaching the 90,000-mark. More than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases are reported from the state almost every day. However, the patient recovery rate in Maharashtra has also increased simultaneously and is nearing 47 percent.

However, this is not even close to the highest recovery rate registered by an Indian state. Punjab tops the list with a coronavirus patient recovery rate of 80 percent. At present, Punjab has 497 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,167 have been cured of the deadly respiratory infection.

Nonetheless, one must not lose sight of the fact that India’s COVID-19 count has been doubling every three weeks, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the pandemic has not grown exponentially in the South Asian region yet. They also suggested that though India’s total coronavirus count looks overwhelming, the figure is “modest” compared to the country’s massive population of 1.3 billion people.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus India #recovery rate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.