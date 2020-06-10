Coronavirus pandemic | In a first, COVID-19 recoveries in India overtake active cases

At a time when India’s coronavirus tally is increasing by almost 10,000 cases daily, the Union Health Ministry informed that for the first time, the number of COVID-19 recoveries surpassed the number of active cases in the country.

As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India stands at 1,35,205 right now. Against this, the number of active coronavirus cases in India as of June 10 stands at 1,33,632.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

India’s total coronavirus count is around 2.77 lakh at present, with the death toll nearing 7,500. Meanwhile, the overall novel coronavirus recovery rate in India has increased to 48.9 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 50 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested in the country so far, including the 1.45 lakh samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be India’s worst-affected state, with the COVID-19 tally breaching the 90,000-mark. More than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases are reported from the state almost every day. However, the patient recovery rate in Maharashtra has also increased simultaneously and is nearing 47 percent.

However, this is not even close to the highest recovery rate registered by an Indian state. Punjab tops the list with a coronavirus patient recovery rate of 80 percent. At present, Punjab has 497 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,167 have been cured of the deadly respiratory infection.

Nonetheless, one must not lose sight of the fact that India’s COVID-19 count has been doubling every three weeks, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the pandemic has not grown exponentially in the South Asian region yet. They also suggested that though India’s total coronavirus count looks overwhelming, the figure is “modest” compared to the country’s massive population of 1.3 billion people.