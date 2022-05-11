English
    Caught on camera: Leopard attacks officers during rescue op in Haryana

    The rescue operation went downhill after the leopard charged at the assembled men and began attacking them

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    Shocking footage shows the leopard attacking a group working to rescue it. (Image: shashanksawan/Twitter)

    Shocking footage shows the leopard attacking a group working to rescue it. (Image: shashanksawan/Twitter)


    An aggressive leopard was filmed attacking members of a rescue team who were conducting an operation to catch the animal in Haryana. The footage was shared online earlier this week. Four people were reportedly injured in the attack, including three members of the forest department and one cop.

    According to a Tribune report, people of the Behrampur village in Haryana’s Panipat spotted the leopard in a field and informed the forest department, police and district administration.

    SHO Sanoli Inspector Jagdeep Singh and SHO Bapoli Inspector Balbir reached the spot along with police teams, as did a wildlife department team from Rohtak. However, the rescue operation went downhill after the leopard charged at the assembled men and began attacking them. Footage shows a cop trying to subdue the big cat by beating it with a stick.

    Shashank Kumar Sawan, the Panipat Superintendent of Police, shared a video of the leopard rescue operation on Twitter. “A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard..” he wrote.


    Wildlife officials Pradeep Kumar and Dr Ashok Khasa, Wildlife ranger Virender Kumar and Inspector Jagdeep Singh (Station House Officer Sanoli) were injured in the leopard attack and rushed to the hospital. One of the attacked personnel was admitted to a private hospital for further treatment, while others were discharged.

    Panipat Police praised the courage of SHO Jagdeep Singh in a Twitter post.

    The rescue team, meanwhile, managed to transquilise the leopard and it was transported to Rohtak. The leopard, a young male, was later released in Kalesar forest in Yamunanagar on Sunday.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Haryana #Leopard #Panipat
    first published: May 11, 2022 11:14 am
