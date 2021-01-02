Call centre helps recover Rs 1.12 crore against 2,596 e-challans issued by Mumbai Traffic Police

Motorists had not paid fines despite the Mumbai Traffic Police making public appeals and even launching a mobile application to make payment easier for violators.

A call centre set up by the Mumbai Traffic Police on December 7 has recovered pending fines totalling Rs 1.12 crore.

The Mumbai Traffic Police had set up the call centre to recover fines from traffic violators who were issued e-challans for violating traffic rules.

So far, the special call centre has contacted 4,600 motorists who broke traffic rules and recovered penalty against 2,596 e-challans, reported the Hindustan Times.

Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), has informed that there was a backlog of 29 lakh unpaid e-challans totalling Rs 315 crore. Motorists had not paid fines despite the Mumbai Traffic Police making public appeals and even launching a mobile application to make payment easier for violators.

He said: “There were a lot of pending e-challans. So, we set up the call centre to reach out to those motorists who had not paid the fines. We will continue the call centre until the entire pending amount is recovered.”

The JCP (traffic) further informed that two help desk personnel run the call centre while two constables make calls to traffic rule violators and remind them to pay their due fine amount.