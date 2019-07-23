App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

California in Mumbai: Azure, surreal sky entices Mumbaikars

Due to low pollution, visibility was far higher than what Mumbaikars usually witness

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image (Public domain pictures)
Representational Image (Public domain pictures)

After days of gloom and grey, the citizens of Mumbai were greeted by an azure sky on July 23. The bright blue sky was accompanied by great air quality as monitoring stations across the city recorded “good category” AQI in the morning.

Due to low pollution, visibility was far higher than what Mumbaikars usually witness. The horizon, as well as the sea, could be seen even from a great distance. Not willing to let go of the wonderful feeling, several unleashed the photographer in them and took to Twitter to share beautiful captures of the skyline.








Sharing his inputs, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General – Indian Meteorological Department, also tweeted: "July in Mumbai has been a month of high variability. Started with very heavy rains, recorded all-time Max Temp, 36+ Deg C & Thunder with lightning. Today we see a very bright blue sky in the morning with cloud developments on the horizon. Last 24 hrs Min and Max temp tells the same story."

Notably, the weather department has notified chances of moderate rainfall starting July 25, which may escalate into heavy rainfall during the weekend.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #mumbai monsoons #Mumbaikars #weather reports

