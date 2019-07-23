California in Mumbai: Azure, surreal sky entices Mumbaikars

After days of gloom and grey, the citizens of Mumbai were greeted by an azure sky on July 23. The bright blue sky was accompanied by great air quality as monitoring stations across the city recorded “good category” AQI in the morning.



Bright and clear Mumbai skies in July, a rare sight. White fluffy Clouds floating away, only to be joined by some grey ones later. Check out nature at in all its glorious beauty #Mumbairains #mumbai #mumbaisky @Lokhandwala_Bom @RamzPuj @IndianWeather_ pic.twitter.com/wmVNZcenUZ

— Anya08 (@anya8984) July 23, 2019



The weather may not be good, but the sky looks beautiful #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vERkEnOHkQ

— Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) July 23, 2019



What's with the Mumbai sky today? HD clarity with sea view. #nofilter pic.twitter.com/XdaYRvxQP1

— Her (@dreamzdotcom) July 23, 2019



Mandatory. Stunning skies Mumbai! 1080p HD clear! pic.twitter.com/7rIlBS07BT

— Falgun Shah (@falgunshah420) July 23, 2019



Good morning Mumbai. You have California skies today. pic.twitter.com/D3MAcah9UQ

— Nash David (@nashpd) July 23, 2019



Now that's a stunning view of the #ArabianSea and the Governor's Bungalow (at the far end) taken from Marine Drive, by @anantgoenka.

No filter, no touching up. Just a clear, magnificent blue sky in all its glory. Love my city. #mumbai pic.twitter.com/6WPLociWZR — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 23, 2019

Due to low pollution, visibility was far higher than what Mumbaikars usually witness. The horizon, as well as the sea, could be seen even from a great distance. Not willing to let go of the wonderful feeling, several unleashed the photographer in them and took to Twitter to share beautiful captures of the skyline.

Sharing his inputs, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General – Indian Meteorological Department, also tweeted: "July in Mumbai has been a month of high variability. Started with very heavy rains, recorded all-time Max Temp, 36+ Deg C & Thunder with lightning. Today we see a very bright blue sky in the morning with cloud developments on the horizon. Last 24 hrs Min and Max temp tells the same story."

Notably, the weather department has notified chances of moderate rainfall starting July 25, which may escalate into heavy rainfall during the weekend.