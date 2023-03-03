English
    Churchgate to be renamed CD Deshmukh; Mumbaikars react | Who is CD Deshmukh?

    The Maharashtra government announced the rechristening of the Churchgate station’s name to CD Deshmukh. Chintaman Dwarakanath Deshmukh was the first RBI Governor & the first Finance Minister of India. To honour his service, the Maharashtra government made the decision to change his name. But do Mumbaikars agree with this? And do they even know who he is? Moneycontrol raised these questions and watch to know what Mumbaikars have to say on this.

    first published: Mar 3, 2023 06:03 pm

