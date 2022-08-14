English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jhunjhunwala was idol of common investors: Mumbaikars

    The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    During his lifetime, Jhunjhunwala has successfully invested in Titan, CRISIL Sesa Goa, Nazara Technologies and Metro Brands.

    During his lifetime, Jhunjhunwala has successfully invested in Titan, CRISIL Sesa Goa, Nazara Technologies and Metro Brands.

    Mumbaikars expressed shock over the passing away of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffet, with some describing him as an idol for the common investor.

    The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

    "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an idol of common investors. He started his journey from Rs 5,000 and went on to become a multi-billionaire," said Mandar Karve.

    Earlier, the investors assumed that the stock market was akin to betting, but he proved them wrong by investing on the basis of thorough study of the market after watching news channels and newspapers, said Karve, a small-time investor.

    Jhunjhunwala was an excellent example for the common man, who invests some of his hard-earned money in the share market, he said.

    Close

    Ravindra Bhange, a photographer, said he watched Jhunjhunwala's tips while investing in particular shares. "I was eager to know if he had invested in those shares," Bhange said.

    Jhunjhunwala actually taught small investors where to invest their money and how to keep it growing, said Bhange. "His choice of picking up shares helped me to increase my investment", he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #investor #Mumbaikars #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.