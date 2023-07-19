English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 19, 2023 / 09:37 am

    Delhi Rains LIVE Update: Yamuna level breaches danger mark again amid heavy rainfall

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Update: Regarding Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the Meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and intermittent intense spells within the next 48 hours.

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune, Maharashtra, highlighting the possibility of heavy rainfall, particularly on Wednesday night. Additionally, the weather department has stated that a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, potentially developing into a low-pressure system from July 20 to 22. This cyclonic circulation is projected to move west-northwestward across north Odisha

    and neighboring regions of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next two to three days.

    Furthermore, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Telangana in the upcoming days. Specifically, on Wednesday, the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and others are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain. The Southwest Monsoon has been active in Telangana.

    • Delhi Rains LIVE Update: Yamuna level breaches danger mark again amid heavy rainfall
      Orange Alert Issued for Pune, Maharashtra, Indicating Heavy Rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 19, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Mumbai Rains LIVE Update: Red Alert Issued for Ghat Areas in Pune as Lonavla Receives 210 mm Rain in 24 Hours

      The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the ghat areas of Pune district, marking the first such alert of this monsoon season. The forecast warns of heavy rainfall in the western ghat regions surrounding the city over the next 24 hours. Weather experts are advising residents to refrain from visiting these areas due to the inclement weather conditions.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Update: Yamuna crosses danger mark again

      Less than 12 hours after dropping below the danger mark, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi breached the threshold again on Wednesday morning. This occurred due to continuous rainfall in the national capital and the upper regions of the river.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 19, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Monsoon Rains LIVE Update: Severe waterlogging at Rasayani police station in Raigad district; IMD issues red and orange alerts

    • July 19, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Monsoon Rains LIVE Update: Heavy rainfall prompts school closure in J&K

      Due to heavy rainfall, the District Commissioner (DC) of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir has announced the closure of all government and private schools for students today.

    • July 19, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Update: Yamuna level below the danger level

      In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River has receded below the danger mark. At 6 am, the recorded water level was 205.25 meters.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market