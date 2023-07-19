Delhi Rains LIVE Update: Yamuna level breaches danger mark again amid heavy rainfall

Monsoon Rains LIVE Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune, Maharashtra, highlighting the possibility of heavy rainfall, particularly on Wednesday night. Additionally, the weather department has stated that a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, potentially developing into a low-pressure system from July 20 to 22. This cyclonic circulation is projected to move west-northwestward across north Odisha

and neighboring regions of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next two to three days.

Furthermore, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Telangana in the upcoming days. Specifically, on Wednesday, the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and others are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain. The Southwest Monsoon has been active in Telangana.