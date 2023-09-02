Burglar leaves feedback for Telangana bank after failed heist: ‘Good bank’

A burglar praised a bank's security after a failed heist (Representational image)

A would-be burglar in Telangana praised a bank’s security system after a failed burglary attempt. When he broke into the bank but failed to open the lockers, the burglar left a note appreciating the security in place while warning bank staff that they would not find his fingerprints anywhere.

According to a Times of India report, the bizarre incident took place at a branch of Telangana Grameena Bank in Nennal mandal center on Thursday night. Staff discovered the theft attempt when they arrived at the facility on Friday morning.

Employees discovered that someone had tried to force the main door open. Thankfully, the lockers were not broken into and all valuables were intact. Bank employees also discovered a message written on a newspaper in which the burglar praised the bank’s security, because of which he could not carry out his intended crime.

“My fingerprints will not be there. Good bank. Could not get a single rupee, so don’t catch me,” the note read. Bank staff later shared the note with police.

Police say the burglar’s movements were captured on surveillance cameras. Although he covered his face to avoid detection, they suspect him to be a local and not a professional banker.

And despite the burglar’s positive opinion on the security system, the police says otherwise. A cop said that only the locker door has an alarm, and the bank’s security system is weak. “In the past also we had asked the bank to beef up its security by setting up a grilled door, an alarm and a security guard,” a cop said.