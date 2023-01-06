Bumble date held woman hostage for 5 days, gave her no food or water

The crime occured in Spring, Texas in December. (Representational image)

A woman in the US was allegedly held captive for five days, starved and sexually assaulted by a man she met on dating app Bumble, The Washington Post reported, quoting officials.

According to court documents, the man drove her to his apartment in Spring, Texas on Christmas Eve. When they reached his place, the man made sexual advances, which the woman denied.

The woman said that after her denial, the man refused to let her leave. She was held hostage from December 24 to December 29. During her captivity, she was neither given water nor food.

Court documents said she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the man.

The woman managed to escape the apartment on December 29, when the man left for his father's house. She sought help from someone in the neighbourhood.

The police were called and an investigation began.

Officers said the woman had serious injuries on her body. She was moved to a hospital for treatment.

The next day, the police searched the man's apartment and arrested him. In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was later released on bail, subject to conditions including house arrest and restrictions on being near the woman.

Bumble released a statement on the incident, saying it was shocked and saddened. The dating app has blocked the man, Houston-based KPRC-TV reported.