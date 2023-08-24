‘BMC brings waterfall to Mumbai’: Pipe burst sends water surging 8 stories high

A pipeline burst in Andheri sent water surging several feet high (Screengrab from video tweeted by @imvivekgupta)

A water pipeline burst on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai, shooting water several feet high into the air. Mumbai civic body officials said the affected pipeline of 1200 mm diameter is located opposite Infinity Mall at Oshiwara. The rupture was reported at around 2.45 pm.

Videos shared on social media show water surging into the air and spraying residential buildings in the area. As the visuals began to make the rounds of social media, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai’s civic body, came under criticism for the incident.

Several social media users joked that the BMC had managed to bring a waterfall to Mumbai, while others marvelled at the pressure which sent water shooting eight stories high.



Wow sheer pressure that pushing water upto about 8 to 9 floors high https://t.co/9Z1kLPTd89

— Digant Rai (@DigantRai) August 24, 2023

The BMC said water supply in the pipeline was stopped to bring the situation under control. After that, repair work on the pipeline began immediately.

Due to the incident, there will be no supply of water to some areas, including Millat Nagar, SVP Nagar, MHADA and Lokhandwala till the pipeline repair work is completed – hopefully by Thursday.

A civic official from the hydraulic department told Hindustan Times that the pipe likely burst because it was old. Meanwhile, a resident of the area told the publication that she heard a loud blast and rushed to the window to see what was happening.

“Everyone was shocked and confused about where the water was coming from,” said Mona Muni, who lives close to the site of the pipeline burst.

(With inputs from PTI)