Black Shark 5 series launched with 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon chips and 120W fast charging

The Black Shark 5 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro, and Black Shark 5 RS. The new Black Shark series is the latest gaming smartphone from the brand.

Black Shark 5 Pro Price

The Black Shark 5 Pro’s price is set at CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 50,150) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Black Shark 5 Pro will also come in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will cost CNY 4,699 (Roughly Rs 56,100) and CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 65,650), respectively.

Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS Price

The Black Shark 5 is priced at CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 33,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Black Shark 5 will also come in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will cost CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,800) and CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,400), respectively. The Black Shark 5 RS fetches a starting price of CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,400).

The Black Shark 5 Pro comes in Meteorite Black and White colour options, while the standard Black Shark 5 comes in Black, White, and Grey colours. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Black Shark 5 series outside China.

Black Shark 5 Pro Specifications

The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (6,400 Mbps) RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of storage, which is equally split between the usual UFS 3.1 and an NVMe SSD. The Black Shark 5 Pro also has two vapour chambers, one on each side (4,323 mm² + 997 mm²).

Additionally, the Black Shark 5 Pro uses DM Cache technology to significantly improve the random read and write performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 4,650 mAh battery and offers 120W fast-charging support that is touted to deliver a full charge in just 15 minutes.

Black Shark’s latest gaming smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 720Hz. The screen supports HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut and DC Dimming. The phone has two symmetrical speakers and is currently the highest-rated smartphone for audio, according to DxOMark.

For optics, the Black Shark 5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP tele-macro unit. The handset also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera. It runs Android 12-based JoyUI 13 out of the box. The Black Shark 5 Pro also has magnetic shoulder buttons that pop up on the side and an X-axis linear motor.

Black Shark 5 Specifications

The vanilla Black Shark 5 shares a lot of the same specifications and design as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. However, there are a few differences, including the use of a Snapdragon 870 SoC, the lack of SSD storage, and different memory configurations.

Moreover, the Black Shark 5 uses the same display, but its touch sampling rate is downgraded to 144Hz. In terms of cameras, the Black Shark 5 gets a downgraded 64 MP main camera on the back and a 16 MP selfie shooter. The rest of the cameras are the same as those on the ‘Pro’ model.

Black Shark 5 RS Specifications

The Black Shark 5 RS is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, although the 12GB/256GB model gets the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The phone runs the older version of the OS, Joy UI 12.8 and has a smaller 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The phone also has the same display as its ‘Pro’ counterpart.

The Black Shark 5 RS has the same dual NVMe + SSD storage as the ‘Pro’ model as well as the magnetic shoulder buttons. However, the rear camera setup on the RS model is the same as that on the vanilla Black Shark 5. Additionally, the Black Shark 5 RS opts for a 20 MP selfie camera. It also has the same speakers as the Black Shark 5 Pro with Hi-Res Audio and DTS:X Ultra support, although the RS model comes with a headphone jack.