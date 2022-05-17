Bill Gates lists 3 steps that can ensure Covid is 'the last pandemic'

Bill Gates has shared three key areas working on which may ensure that the world does not face another pandemic.Taking to Twitter, the fourth richest person in the world and the co-founder of Microsoft shared his blog post on the "3 things we can do right now."
If we’re going to make COVID-19 the last pandemic, the world needs to get to work right away on these key areas.
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 27, 2022
"For decades, people told the world to get ready for a pandemic, but hardly anyone made it a priority. Then Covid struck, and stopping it became the most important thing on the global agenda," Gates wrote.
"Governments need to take action now to get ready for the next pathogen, while all of us still remember how awful Covid was (and still is) and feel the urgency of never allowing another one to happen."
"At a minimum, many low- and middle-income countries need stronger registries of births and deaths, so that GERM can work with local organizations to more easily spot if there’s an unusual pattern worth investigating," Gates said.
He added that there is a need to expand our capacity to sequence the genomes of pathogens in order to track new variants.3.) Strengthen health systems"The pandemic devastated health systems around the world, but the need in low-income countries is especially acute," Gates wrote in his blog.
"The fundamental challenge is that they don’t have the funding, expert capacity, or institutions they need to offer basic health services to all their people, let alone manage a major outbreak."
The billionaire also pointed out that a major part of the Gates Foundation -- which he co-founded with former wife Melinda -- has been to help improve health systems which he termed are "investments that both save lives, end preventable infectious diseases, and pave the way for economic growth."
Gates, however, added, "But philanthropy alone cannot close the gap between rich and poor countries. ""All of these efforts -- new tools, better disease surveillance, and improved health systems -- won’t be cheap, but they will save lives and money in the long run," he said.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes