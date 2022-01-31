MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Better.com employees leaving in 'droves' after Vishal Garg returns as CEO: report

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a single Zoom call in December 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg had apologised for his manner of handling layoffs. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg had apologised for his manner of handling layoffs. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

    Employees of US-headquartered mortgage company Better.com are leaving the company in “droves” after Vishal Garg returned as their CEO over a month after he laid off 900 employees in a single Zoom call, TechCrunch reported.

    The company’s board announced Garg’s return in an e-mail to employees earlier this month.

    Indian-origin Vishal Garg, who founded Better.com in 2016, had apologised for his manner of handling layoffs at the company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media in December 2021. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan was managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and reporting to the board, Vice reported, citing the email.

    The CEO, who was widely criticised for the ‘Zoomgate’, had cited the market performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.

    "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg told the staff during the Zoom video call. "Your employment here is terminated effective immediately." This is the second round of lay-offs Garg has undertaken, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Better.com had said in May 2021 it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion.

    Garg is also the founding partner of One Zero Capital, an investment holding company. At 21, the New York University graduate dropped out of the investment banking analyst program at Morgan Stanley and started private student lender MyRichUncle. It went public in 2005 and was subsequently acquired by Merrill Lynch, which was then acquired by Bank of America.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Better.com #Vishal Garg #Zoom
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 08:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.