Bengaluru auto driver accepts 2 rides on different apps at the same time

Finding a cab or an auto during peak work hours in any major city in India can be one of the hardest tasks. Factors such as high prices and long waiting time can test anyone's patience and force the person into looking for other alternatives.

However, when the alternative also does not fulfill the demand then a user tends to book a ride from different applications. In a recent incident, a Twitter user shared screenshots of how one auto driver accepted two different rides on both two different applications at the same time.

"2 different locations. 2 different apps. 2 different phones. Same auto

Same driver. @peakbengaluru. much?," the user captioned his tweet with screenshots, which showed that aspects such as name and car number were the same in both apps.

In the screenshots, it can be seen that one of the rides was two minutes away while the other ride was four minutes away.

This is only of many recent instances when auto drivers in Bengaluru have been involved in bizarre incidents.

A software engineer recently shared how he booked an auto in the city which was cancelled by the driver, who agreed to take him to his destination only if the user paid Rs 100 extra.

"Got down at Banglore City station, booked an Ola auto, auto walla called me near him, cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga (pay me Rs 100 more than what the Ola fare is and then I'll take you to your destination)," the person had posted on Twitter.

The person was left wondering how the middle-class population survived in Bengaluru since auto drivers seemed to think everyone was a wealthy techie.

