App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus will reportedly launch the second edition of the ROG Phone in July

Asus seems to have partnered with Tencent for the release of its new gaming smartphone.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Asus and Tencent are gearing up to unveil the second edition of the ROG gaming phone. New reports suggest that a second ROG phone may debut as early as July.

A post spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo suggests the upcoming ROG phone will be optimised for gaming. While there is no exact release date, Asus seems to have partnered with Tencent for the release of its new gaming smartphone.

Both Asus and Tencent haven’t confirmed any details about the successor to the first ROG phone, but there are a few specs you can expect to see considering what the competition is offering.

Close

Firstly, the next-gen ROG smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and can sport up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

related news

The ROG phone was the first handset to feature a 90Hz OLED panel, and you should expect nothing less from the second edition of Asus’ gaming smartphone. Who knows, we may even get a 120Hz OLED display.

Asus will have to rework the camera and price on the new ROG phone as competition in the gaming smartphone market has heated up with stiff opposition from Vivo, Xiaomi and Nubia.

The first edition of the ROG phone debuted at $900; considering gaming smartphones from any of the competition don't exceed $500, Asus will have to strategically price its new device.

Asus also introduced several accessories with the first ROG smartphone, including an external fan to improve cooling. Asus is one of the few companies without a 5G handset, and since 5G and gaming tend to go hand-in-hand, it would make sense to see a 5G gaming phone.

The climate for gaming smartphones is definitely improving, and Vivo’s iQOO is a massive sign of that change. Asus will have to take a page out of the Chinese smartphone maker’s book if it wants to see the ROG phone succeed.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #5G #Asus #gaming #Qualcomm #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.