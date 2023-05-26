Ashish Vidyarthi gets married for a second time at the age of 60

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for a second time on Thursday. The 60-year-old actor tied the knot with Rupali Barua in Kolkata, as per reports. Barua is from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur and is known for her fashion store in Kolkata.

Vidyarthi and Barua had a quiet registry wedding which saw the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding was a blend of two cultures.

In photos shared on social media, Vidyarthi can be seen wearing a "Mundu" from Kerala while Barua wore a white and golden "Mekhela Chador" from Assam.

"At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," Vidyarthi told The Times of India.

Vidyarthi, who has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies in his career, was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of actress Shakuntala Barua. The couple jhave a son, Arth Vidyarthi.

Barua posted two posts on her Instagram stories which read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that," the first message read.

"May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough, its time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it," the second message read.

